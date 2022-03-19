Robertson, Naomi
September 1, 1922 - March 17, 2022
Mrs. Doris Naomi Love Robertson, 99, of Cana, VA, passed away at Central Continuing Care March 17, 2022. She was a charter member and the first choir director of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Airy. Mrs. Robertson was a strong Christian woman, devoted to her church, and faithfully attended as long as her health permitted. She was well-known for her custom draperies. Mrs. Robertson was a talented seamstress, customizing beautiful draperies until she was 96 years old. She was blessed with a keen mind, reading four or five books weekly. Mrs. Robertson will fondly be remembered by her grandchildren, Randy Robertson and Kathy, Wendy Mosley and Kirk, and Christy Smith and Carl; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several cousins, two special cousins, Dorothy "Dot" Lawson, and Judy Lawson; special friends, Tammy Williams, Donna Stewart, Rebecca Smith, and Sharon Smith Ramsey; and her long-time friend and mechanic, Dennis Thomas. Mrs. Robertson was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Robertson; stepson, Raymond Robertson; and her parents, Robert Lee and Cora Lawson Love. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022, at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Honeycutt officiating. A private interment will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Robertson requested that memorial contributions be made to Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 922 Banner Street, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Home
206 W. Pine Street, Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2022.