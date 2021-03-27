Scruggs, Naomi Hundley
February 6, 1945 - March 24, 2021
High Point – Mrs. Naomi Ruth Hundley Scruggs, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 6, 1945 in Marion County, Indiana to James Cecil and Lueva Biddle Hundley. Naomi was a member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church and she was a proud pastor's wife and prayer warrior. She spent her whole life serving the Lord and caring for others. Naomi was a strong and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her loving husband, Darrell Wesley Scruggs; sister, Wanda Wilson; and a brother, Jimmy Hundley. Left to cherish her memory is son, Shawn Scruggs (wife, Bethany); daughter, Lorissa Norman; grandchildren, Derek Scruggs, Mackenzie Scruggs, Brandon McGee, and Levi Scruggs; sister, Marjorie Todd; brother, John Hundley; and many special nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Naomi will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Pastor Steve Martin and Rev. John Hundley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 2:45 pm prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Scruggs family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2021.