Sherard, Jr., Napoleon
July 13, 1935 - September 25, 2020
Napoleon Sherard, Jr., of Winston-Salem, died September 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Josephine; son, Vincent Sherard (Johnnie); daughter, Zena (Jason) Harris; grandchildren, Michelle Robertson, Jeanette Johnson, William Sherard, Jia Harris and Jared Harris; siblings, Barbara Greene and Cedric Sherard; and many extended family members. The public viewing is Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).