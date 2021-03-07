Menu
Nellie Kelly Hamilton
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Hamilton, Nellie Kelly

August 9, 1934 - February 20, 2021

Mrs. Nellie K. Hamilton, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday morning, February 20, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Nellie was born on August 9, 1934, in Duplin County, NC to the late Major James Kelly and Rebecca Matthews Kelly. Upon graduating high school, Nellie immediately went to nursing school in Wilmington, NC. While in nursing school, Nellie met the love of her life, J.W. Hamilton and they were married on September 3, 1955. Nellie enjoyed a nursing career that spanned many years. In later years, Nellie pursued her love of painting and selling real estate. Nellie was a long-time member of Ardmore United Methodist Church. Nellie loved to sing, paint, and enjoyed sewing lovely baby blankets. She would also enjoy spending time being able to crochet scarves and toboggans for all. Nellie was a great cook and enjoyed numerous trips to Wrightsville Beach. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Nixon; sister, Adelia Bryant and brother, Earl Kelly. She is survived by her husband, James William "J.W." Hamilton; daughter, Rhonda H. Nixon (Ralph); son, James W. Hamilton, Jr. (Leigh); grandchildren, Zachary and Sidney Nixon; great-grandchildren, Zoey Nixon and Nevaeh Davenport; and brothers, Roy Kelly (Linda) and Arnold Kelly (Elizabeth). A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to West Side Baptist Church, 595 South Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Hamilton. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nell was such a sweet and talented lady... I enjoyed receiving their Christmas cards that were replicas of some of the paintings that Nell had done. I am also thankful for the lovely baby blankets that Nell did for both my children when they were born. Rest well Nell
Robin Anderson
March 7, 2021
