Jones, Nelson Lee



May 11, 1924 - November 8, 2021



Nelson Lee Jones, 97, of Marietta, GA, formerly of Winston-Salem, NC, died November 8, 2021.



Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Park.



Arrangements by Voglers Funeral Home.



Vogler Funerals & Cremations At Forsyth



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.