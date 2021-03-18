Hicks, Nelva Ann Ketner
July 7, 1940 - March 16, 2021
Mrs. Nelva Ann Ketner Hicks, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Forsyth County on July 7, 1940 to the late Fred and Cecil Dorse Ketner. Mrs. Hicks worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. for a few years and later became a full-time mother when her loving daughter, Dana was born. She was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, where she faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher for children for many years. Mrs. Hicks enjoyed cooking and was one to always put others first. She was a loving wife to Charlie, who preceded her in death, along with her daughter, Dana Hicks. Surviving is her brother, Kenneth Ketner (Yvonne) and a brother-in-law, C.G. Hicks (Allison). A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 19, 2021 at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randy Perdue and Rev. Ken Eller officiating. The family would like to send thanks to Clemmons Village, Novant Health, Trellis Supportive Care and especially to Yvonne Ketner and Allison Hicks for all the loving care and support. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Hicks. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
