Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nelva Ann Ketner Hicks
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Hicks, Nelva Ann Ketner

July 7, 1940 - March 16, 2021

Mrs. Nelva Ann Ketner Hicks, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Forsyth County on July 7, 1940 to the late Fred and Cecil Dorse Ketner. Mrs. Hicks worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. for a few years and later became a full-time mother when her loving daughter, Dana was born. She was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, where she faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher for children for many years. Mrs. Hicks enjoyed cooking and was one to always put others first. She was a loving wife to Charlie, who preceded her in death, along with her daughter, Dana Hicks. Surviving is her brother, Kenneth Ketner (Yvonne) and a brother-in-law, C.G. Hicks (Allison). A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 19, 2021 at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randy Perdue and Rev. Ken Eller officiating. The family would like to send thanks to Clemmons Village, Novant Health, Trellis Supportive Care and especially to Yvonne Ketner and Allison Hicks for all the loving care and support. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Hicks. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
5041 Styers Ferry Rd., Lewisville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Charlie , Dana and Ann we the best cousins one could have , Always doing for others . Love and thoughts for Peace & comfort
Louise G. Stewart
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results