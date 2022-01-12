Moon, Nettie Mae



August 9, 1940 - January 10, 2022



Nettie Mae Moon, 81, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022. Nettie was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who was always thinking and praying for those around her. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Lloyd and husband Tim; three grandchildren, Brian Swaim, Cody Lloyd and Rebecca Holston; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Wayne Moon and wife Gail.; one sister, Elma Fishel Moser and husband Charlie. Due to Covid, and Nettie's wishes, the family will have a small private service on Friday, January 14th and do a celebration of life at a later date.



