Nettie Mae Moon
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
Moon, Nettie Mae

August 9, 1940 - January 10, 2022

Nettie Mae Moon, 81, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022. Nettie was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who was always thinking and praying for those around her. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Lloyd and husband Tim; three grandchildren, Brian Swaim, Cody Lloyd and Rebecca Holston; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Wayne Moon and wife Gail.; one sister, Elma Fishel Moser and husband Charlie. Due to Covid, and Nettie's wishes, the family will have a small private service on Friday, January 14th and do a celebration of life at a later date.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
We were fortunate to know Nettie several years ago. She was a one of a kind, good hearted lady. So sorry for your loss.
Jackie and Lowe Smith
Friend
January 12, 2022
Rest in peace Sweet Lady
John Chambers
January 12, 2022
Sherry, I'm so sorry to hear about your Mama. She was one of a kind. Prayers for you and your family
Tina Whitt
Friend
January 12, 2022
