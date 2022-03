Butler, Nina Jo



December 11, 1950 - June 7, 2021



Nina Jo Butler, 70, went to her heavenly home in the early morning of June 7, 2021 surrounded with love. Nina is survived by her partner of 26 years, Lisa "Jesse" Herring; son, Shaun Branch; brother, Ron Butler; sister, Dona Bell; several nieces, nephews and many other loved ones. Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Butler and Myrene McKaskle. Nina was dearly loved and will always be missed.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 11, 2021.