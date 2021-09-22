Vaughn, Nola Warren Calloway
August 6, 1938 - September 18, 2021
Nola Permelia Warren Calloway Vaughn, known to many as "Toot," was born August 6, 1939, in Forsyth County to Rufus Martin (R.M.) and Mary Alice Fletcher Warren, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her first husband, Franklin D. Calloway and son, Frankie Warren Calloway, and second husband, Richard Gene Vaughn. Toot passed away peacefully at Village Care of King on September 18, 2021, at the age of 82.
Nola is survived by her daughter, Terri Calloway Fowler (John); grandchildren, Meghan Fowler Cope (Aaron), Matthew Fowler (Katie), Mollie Fowler McDowell (Brandon); great-granddaughters, Aubrey Katelann Fowler and Annie Elizabeth McDowell; brothers, Jack Warren (Pam), Mike Warren (Vicki) Sister, Linda Tuttle (Dennis); nieces, Alison, Ashlee, Meredith, Amanda (Josh) Nephew, Michael Todd (MeFonda); great-nephews, Drake, Zane, Camden, Braxton, Christopher, Sage, Luke; she was affectionately known as Nannie Toot to each of them; two stepsons, Randy Vaughn and Ricky Vaughn (Linda). Nola leaves behind a host of friends, cousins, and family. She treasured the Calloway and Warren clan along with Franklin Fowler.
Toot was a retired cosmetologist, where she made many treasured friends for her lifetime. She loved working at the after-school program in Stokes County after her retirement alongside Wanda Roberson. She was a devoted Mom and Nannie who enjoyed talking on the phone to friends, cousins, and family. Daily she listened to her police scanner and loved to "study" Facebook. She was an experienced people-watcher who loved the beach and chasing the ballfields to watch her great-granddaughters play anything and everything. She took great joy in watching her family grow and succeed. Nola often kept her family and nurses in stitches with her sweet and spicy personality.
A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, September 23rd at Slates Funeral Home in King. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00, with a service starting at 6:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 501C3, GRANDS II Inc. 108 Glen Brook Ln., King, NC, 27021 named in honor of her great-grandchildren to fund communities and families in need, or an organization of the donor's choice.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Village Care of King for the superior care they gave Nola during her stay. She will deeply be missed by her family and friends.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nola "Toots" Permelia Warren Calloway Vaughn. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.