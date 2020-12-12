Latham, Nora Mae Cline



Nora Mae Cline Latham, 96, of Mocksville, NC, graduated to her heavenly home Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Davie Rehab and Nursing Center.



Nora was born August 18, 1924 in Pfafftown, NC, the daughter of the late Marvin Sanford and Dottie Rupard Cline. In addition to her parents, Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Reid Latham, a son, Stephen Reid Latham, a sister, Patsy Cline, and a brother, Sandy Cline.



In life Nora was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was instrumental in raising funds for the fellowship hall. She retired from Central Carolina Bank in Mocksville after spending many years in the banking industry. She was very civic minded and volunteered for many organizations throughout her life, including Farmington Homemakers, The United Way, Relay for Life, Methodist Women, and Storehouse for Jesus. She was happiest when she was giving and doing for others.



Surviving her are sons Jim (Chinera), Dale (Joyce), and a daughter Kathy Ellis (Bob); five grandchildren Audra Raus (Glenn), Kendra Jacobs (Jim), Ethan Boger (Allison), Robert Ellis (Maricel), and Amy Horne (Travis); nine great-grandchildren Caroline Raus, M.J. and Stephen Jacobs, Reid and Luke Boger, and Daniel, Dalton and Nathan Kato, and Jayden Ellis; sister Peggy Agnell, brother Flake Cline, sister-in-law Ann Cline, and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12:00PM at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Arnold Gosnell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Memorial Fund C/O Kathy Ellis, 2108 Cana Road, Mocksville, NC 27028.



A guestbook will be available for friends to sign at Davie Funeral Service prior to the service.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.