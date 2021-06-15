Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norfleet Lynch
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego
5050 Federal Blvd.
San Diego, CA
Lynch, Norfleet

December 16, 1935 - May 26, 2021

Norfleet Oliver Lynch was born December 16,1935 in Ahoskie, NC to the late William Henry Lynch and Mabel Keene Lynch. Mr. Lynch attended Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, NC, where he lived and also played football. In 1952, at the age of seventeen, Norfleet Lynch enlisted in the United States Navy. Mr. Lynch was assigned as the Dietary Chef. During his 21 year career in the Navy, Lynch rose to the rank of Master Chief. Chief Lynch served in the Korean War, receiving his honorable discharge in 1968. Master Chief Lynch decided to make San Diego, CA his home, furthering his skills as a Chef at the San Diego Probation Department, until retiring. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Chief Lynch was called home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: William Henry Lynch, Jr. and James Leon Lynch. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Mattie Strong Lynch; sisters: Gloria Lorraine (Dupree) Johnson and Nancy Ann Hillian; six sons; five daughters; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary in San Diego, CA. (Courtesy of Clark S. Brown & Sons)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego
5050 Federal Blvd., San Diego, CA
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary - San Diego.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.