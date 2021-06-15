Lynch, Norfleet



December 16, 1935 - May 26, 2021



Norfleet Oliver Lynch was born December 16,1935 in Ahoskie, NC to the late William Henry Lynch and Mabel Keene Lynch. Mr. Lynch attended Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, NC, where he lived and also played football. In 1952, at the age of seventeen, Norfleet Lynch enlisted in the United States Navy. Mr. Lynch was assigned as the Dietary Chef. During his 21 year career in the Navy, Lynch rose to the rank of Master Chief. Chief Lynch served in the Korean War, receiving his honorable discharge in 1968. Master Chief Lynch decided to make San Diego, CA his home, furthering his skills as a Chef at the San Diego Probation Department, until retiring. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Chief Lynch was called home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: William Henry Lynch, Jr. and James Leon Lynch. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Mattie Strong Lynch; sisters: Gloria Lorraine (Dupree) Johnson and Nancy Ann Hillian; six sons; five daughters; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary in San Diego, CA. (Courtesy of Clark S. Brown & Sons)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.