Barger, Norma Brooks
February 23, 1926 - December 5, 2020
Mrs. Norma Brooks Barger, 94, of Walnut Cove, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Kernersville Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County on February 23, 1926, to the late Irving and Cassie Vaughn Brooks. Mrs. Barger was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church with Pastor Don Murray. She retired from Brenner Industries with thirty-six years of loyal service. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis "Bud" Barger; two daughters, Janice Stanford and Patricia Lemley; and a sister, Jackie Brooks. Surviving are her two sons, Mike Barger and wife Pam of Belews Creek and Mitch Barger and wife Terri of Walnut Cove; ten special grandchildren; and thirteen special great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living in Walnut Cove, NC for their care and support over these many years, as well as friends and neighbors who provided love and support. A graveside service will be conducted in her honor 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Tim Jones. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 8, 2020.