Cox, Norma Spainhour
May 11, 1926 - March 14, 2021
Norma Spainhour Cox, 94, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on May 11, 1926, to the late Hobert and Martha Spainhour. She graduated from Rural Hall High School and worked for R.J. Reynolds for a number of years, before becoming a full-time homemaker. Norma loved working outdoors, especially in her garden, which she referred to as "Playing in the dirt," as well as making clothes for herself and her family. She was a long-time member of Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church, letting her faith guide her life.
In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Junior Cox; a son, Gary R. Cox; a grandson, James S. Isaacs III; three sisters, Ruth Poindexter, Suzie Speas, and Daisey Starling; five brothers, Everett, Earl, Howard, Hank, and Raeford; and a son-in-law, Jim Isaacs.
She is survived by three daughters, Janice Isaacs, Susan Cox (Fred), and Carol Parker; two grandchildren, Amy Parker and Robert Cox; a special friend, Judy James; and several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Mrs. Cox will lie-in-state Friday, March 19, from 9-5 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 39, Germanton, NC 27019, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.