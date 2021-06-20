Menu
Norma Jean Watson Grady
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Grady, Norma Jean Watson

May 4, 1941 - June 11, 2021

On Friday, June 11, 2021, Norma Jean Watson Grady, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 80. Norma was born on May 4, 1941 in Durham, NC to Coy and Alice (O'Briant) Watson. Norma attended Watts School of Nursing; and for her nursing was a calling. Throughout her life, she dutifully served others making a difference every day for those she cared for both personally and professionally. Norma married Michael Erlie Grady on October 25, 1963, and together they raised two children, Karen Michelle Grady Sambogna and Michael Sean Grady.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Michael, her mother, and her father. She is survived by her brother Charles Watson and his wife Linda; her son Sean and his wife Daniela; her daughter Karen and her husband Felix; and by her grandchildren Jordan, Ryan, Quinn, and Eliana. Norma was known for her kind and caring spirit, sense of humor, and dedication to the ones she loved. We all loved her dearly. May your memories of Norma be a blessing.

The family will receive guests for an informal Celebration of Life on Friday June 25 from 3-5 p.m. at her son's residence 967 Arbor Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
her son's residence
967 Arbor Rd, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The ones we love are never gone; they live within our hearts.
our sincerest sympathy.
Archie and Kaye Thomas


thomas
June 21, 2021
