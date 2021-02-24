Sapp, Norma Jean Grubbs
August 11, 1932 - February 19, 2021
Norma Jean Grubbs Sapp, 88, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville, NC. Jean/Momma lived her entire life on Camp Betty Hastings Road in Walkertown, NC until a fall shortly after Christmas, which required her to have additional help.
Jean/Momma is survived by her son, Stanley Sapp, daughter-in-law, Tammy Sapp, and grandson, Samuel Sapp, who live in Oak Ridge, NC; her grandson, Steven Sapp, his wife Christin, and their two children, Stella and Connor, who live in Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Shannon Sapp, who lives in Summerfield, NC; grandson, Spencer Sapp, his wife Kyla, and their soon-to-join-us daughter, who live in Kernersville, NC; her big sister, Lois Robertson, who is also at Kerner Ridge; and her niece, Kay Gordon, who lives in Kernersville, NC. Jean/Momma also leaves behind many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jean/Momma enjoyed a successful work career after graduating from Walkertown High School, ranging from being an executive assistant for the Colonel at the Air Force Base where her husband/Dad Homer Willard Sapp was stationed in South Carolina, to finishing her career in the purchasing department at RJ Reynolds. She was also very active in her church, Mt. Olivet United Methodist, for many years, including serving as Treasurer. After Dad passed, she enjoyed dancing for many years, seeing her friends at Hardees, talking with friends, texting with her son, watching Carolina Tar Heel basketball, and working around the family property.
Jean/Momma's great love centered around her family, which as she would say, grew from one son to so many sons and daughters. Jean/Momma's last act of love for her family was cooking her famous chicken nuggets, German chocolate cake, and blueberry cobbler for a special Christmas Eve meal with her family.
Due to limitations associated with the coronavirus the family will hold a small home-going service at Our Christian Heritage Church (formerly Mt. Olivet) in Walkertown, NC and then Jean/Momma will be laid to rest up the hill in the cemetery where Homer/Dad is waiting. A small service will be held in the Church at 2pm on Thursday, February 25, with a final graveside message beginning around 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity
if you feel so inclined. Jean/Momma's nephew, Pastor Tim Sapp, will guide the home-going service. May God bless. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.