Tucker, Norma Josephine Hunter RobertsMarch 13, 1937 - June 17, 2021KING – Norma Tucker, 84, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Woltz Hospice Home.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.Ms. Tucker was born March 13, 1937 in Stokes County to the late Fred Eugene and Agnes Pulliam Hunter. She was a member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church and Stokes County Genealogy Society. Norma loved her quilt ministry.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Hunter; son-in-law, David Boyles.Survivors include her husband, James Lee Tucker; daughters, Cheryl Boyles and Sandra Patterson; brother, Wayne (Mary) Hunter; sisters, Betty Tucker and Pat Niten; grandchildren, Waylon Patterson, Cher Patterson, Jesse Patterson, and Travis Boyles; special family friend, Steve Patterson.Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel1020 Hope Beasley Rd.