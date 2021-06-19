Tucker, Norma Josephine Hunter Roberts
March 13, 1937 - June 17, 2021
KING – Norma Tucker, 84, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Woltz Hospice Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Tucker was born March 13, 1937 in Stokes County to the late Fred Eugene and Agnes Pulliam Hunter. She was a member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church and Stokes County Genealogy Society. Norma loved her quilt ministry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Hunter; son-in-law, David Boyles.
Survivors include her husband, James Lee Tucker; daughters, Cheryl Boyles and Sandra Patterson; brother, Wayne (Mary) Hunter; sisters, Betty Tucker and Pat Niten; grandchildren, Waylon Patterson, Cher Patterson, Jesse Patterson, and Travis Boyles; special family friend, Steve Patterson.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
