Norma Josephine Hunter Roberts Tucker
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
Tucker, Norma Josephine Hunter Roberts

March 13, 1937 - June 17, 2021

KING – Norma Tucker, 84, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Woltz Hospice Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Tucker was born March 13, 1937 in Stokes County to the late Fred Eugene and Agnes Pulliam Hunter. She was a member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church and Stokes County Genealogy Society. Norma loved her quilt ministry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Hunter; son-in-law, David Boyles.

Survivors include her husband, James Lee Tucker; daughters, Cheryl Boyles and Sandra Patterson; brother, Wayne (Mary) Hunter; sisters, Betty Tucker and Pat Niten; grandchildren, Waylon Patterson, Cher Patterson, Jesse Patterson, and Travis Boyles; special family friend, Steve Patterson.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel

1020 Hope Beasley Rd.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
NC
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
