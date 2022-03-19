Turnham, Norma Sink
March 12, 1927 - March 13, 2022
Mrs. Norma Sink Turnham, 95, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home at Arbor Acres. Mrs. Turnham was born March 12, 1927, to Zeno Clyde Sink and Brona Wall Sink in Winston-Salem. She was preceded in death by her husbands, O. Transou Conrad and Donald (Bud) Turnham, both of whom were residents of Arbor Acres. Norma was devoted to Arbor Acres and was an extraordinary, dedicated donor over the years, including a charter membership in The Anniversary Society.
Norma graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and attended High Point University. She was a retiree of the Veterans Administration in Winston-Salem. She was a faithful member of Knollwood Baptist Church and a devoted member of the Mary-Martha Sunday School Class. For many years, Norma sponsored bi-annually a luncheon in honor of the Knollwood senior adult members in memory of her parents.
After her move to Arbor Acres in February 2004, Norma and another resident, the Rev. Ellen Yarborough, created, printed, and issued the first Arbor Acres Resident Directory and named it "Arbor Acres Neighbors." It was instantly a success and continues to be published quarterly for the current residents in order to promote community and neighborliness.
Norma loved people and enjoyed entertaining. For over fifteen years, she hosted an annual Christmas Tea for all residents and staff, complete with Santa Claus, music, food, and fellowship. It was her favorite time of the year, and she was the quintessential hostess to all who attended.
She is survived by some dear cousins and friends but considered the residents and staff of Arbor Acres her family.
Services for Norma will be conducted at Arbor Acres in Piner Hall on Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Fund at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or to the Resident Assistance Fund, c/o Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
