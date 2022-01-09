I only knew Norma for a short time--pre-COVID days at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. My mom(Carrie Pfeiffer) and Norma ate at the same table in the dining room. I came for daily lunch. Norma was a special lady with a good attitude and a special smile. I am lucky to have met her. So glad she had the benefit of care at Our Lady and from Westminster Hospice.May your memories of times with Norma give you comfort.

Dee Paske January 21, 2022