Norman F. Brown
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Brown, Norman F.

December 15, 1948 - March 15, 2021

Mr. Norman F. Brown was born to the late Robert and Ada Settle Brown of Winston-Salem on December 15, 1948. Norman was raised in Winston-Salem, NC, where he attended A.H. Anderson High School, where he excelled academically and graduated in 1967. His intelligence was recognized when he acquired an academic scholarship to Howard University; later graduating from Winston-Salem State University. He was employed as an insurance claims adjuster while living in New York. Norman later returned where he was in employed as a security guard at the Marriott Hotel. He was a great mentor to many young people around town, as well as well-known to give of his time and energy to anyone that needed it. Norman was a socialite who enjoyed and loved his intimate circle of friends. He had a love of music and often showed his disc-jockeying skills. Norman leaves surviving family, friends and former classmates to cherish his memory. A public viewing will be held today from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral services private. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hooper Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and condolences go out to the family.
Linda Hollingsworth
March 25, 2021
Condolences to my friend Norman "Cakes" Brown. We had fun in New York.
Nathan Tucker
March 23, 2021
Norm was a friend and mentor I will truly miss him. To the family you have my sympathy and condolence.
Michael KINZER
March 23, 2021
