Brown, Norman F.
December 15, 1948 - March 15, 2021
Mr. Norman F. Brown was born to the late Robert and Ada Settle Brown of Winston-Salem on December 15, 1948. Norman was raised in Winston-Salem, NC, where he attended A.H. Anderson High School, where he excelled academically and graduated in 1967. His intelligence was recognized when he acquired an academic scholarship to Howard University; later graduating from Winston-Salem State University. He was employed as an insurance claims adjuster while living in New York. Norman later returned where he was in employed as a security guard at the Marriott Hotel. He was a great mentor to many young people around town, as well as well-known to give of his time and energy to anyone that needed it. Norman was a socialite who enjoyed and loved his intimate circle of friends. He had a love of music and often showed his disc-jockeying skills. Norman leaves surviving family, friends and former classmates to cherish his memory. A public viewing will be held today from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Funeral services private. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.