I have the blessing of spending my first two years as a teacher in the company of Norm and the wonderful colleagues there. He always brought such a hopeful spirit to his work with students and to the school community! Though it´s been years since our paths last crossed, the memories of some folks just bring an immediate smile to my face. Memories of Norm and the MSMS people will always be treasures for me. My prayers for all of his family in this loss.

Terry Hicks School June 27, 2021