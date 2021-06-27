Knecht, Jr., Norman Edward
August 11, 1946 - June 22, 2021
Mr. Norman Edward Knecht, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born on August 11, 1946, in Pittston, PA. In his early youth he grew up with a large extended family in Moosic, PA, and as a teen his family moved to the Philadelphia area where he attended Junior High and High School. He was a graduate of North Carolina Wesleyan College where he prepared to teach school, and later Norm completed a Master's degree in Health Education at UNC-G. He taught Middle School in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system for 31 years. Mr. K, to his many special students, enjoyed his class time with them. Norm continued his love of history working at Old Salem for 9 years, making many friends. He especially enjoyed his work as the Tin Smith. Because of his interest in health and medicine he took training as a Para-Medic working with the Forsyth Rescue Squad. His other interests included being active in the church choir, a communion assistant, playing golf with his church friends, traveling across the U.S., Canada and countries in Europe with a group of special friends, studying about the Revolutionary War, and 10 years of activity related to Western Square Dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman E. Knecht, Sr. and Doris Thomas Knecht. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Katherine Gebb Knecht; a sister, Susan Mason; two beloved nieces, Jessica Kanora and Meredith Martini and their families; and a brother-in-law A.L. Gebb. He was Grandpa Norm to very special grandchildren: Tan (wife Lina), An, Mica, John, Jonah and their parents Yin and Ndum Bunjang, with whom he shared a loving 18-year relationship. A memorial service is planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials to the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem 27106 or the American Heart Association
, 7029 Albert Pick Road, #200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
