Norman Edward Knecht Jr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Knecht, Jr., Norman Edward

August 11, 1946 - June 22, 2021

Mr. Norman Edward Knecht, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born on August 11, 1946, in Pittston, PA. In his early youth he grew up with a large extended family in Moosic, PA, and as a teen his family moved to the Philadelphia area where he attended Junior High and High School. He was a graduate of North Carolina Wesleyan College where he prepared to teach school, and later Norm completed a Master's degree in Health Education at UNC-G. He taught Middle School in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system for 31 years. Mr. K, to his many special students, enjoyed his class time with them. Norm continued his love of history working at Old Salem for 9 years, making many friends. He especially enjoyed his work as the Tin Smith. Because of his interest in health and medicine he took training as a Para-Medic working with the Forsyth Rescue Squad. His other interests included being active in the church choir, a communion assistant, playing golf with his church friends, traveling across the U.S., Canada and countries in Europe with a group of special friends, studying about the Revolutionary War, and 10 years of activity related to Western Square Dancing. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman E. Knecht, Sr. and Doris Thomas Knecht. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Katherine Gebb Knecht; a sister, Susan Mason; two beloved nieces, Jessica Kanora and Meredith Martini and their families; and a brother-in-law A.L. Gebb. He was Grandpa Norm to very special grandchildren: Tan (wife Lina), An, Mica, John, Jonah and their parents Yin and Ndum Bunjang, with whom he shared a loving 18-year relationship. A memorial service is planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials to the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem 27106 or the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Road, #200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Knecht and Family ~ I'm so sorry to hear that Mr. Knecht passed away. He was one of my favorite teachers @ Mineral Springs Junior High School where he taught me Social Studies. He was an Amazing educator with a great sense of humor. My family and I will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Tonya Sims-Welch
School
June 29, 2021
Being next door neighbors with Norm and Kathy for 34 years was a great joy with many laughs and neighborhood adventures. Kathy I hope you have only fond memories of Norm for many years to come.
Larry Burnett
Friend
June 27, 2021
Kathy, so very sorry to hear about Norm. Remember so very often our times together.....sincere sympathies to you and the family....Tommy and Gayle Cook
Tommy and Gayle Cook
Friend
June 27, 2021
I have the blessing of spending my first two years as a teacher in the company of Norm and the wonderful colleagues there. He always brought such a hopeful spirit to his work with students and to the school community! Though it´s been years since our paths last crossed, the memories of some folks just bring an immediate smile to my face. Memories of Norm and the MSMS people will always be treasures for me. My prayers for all of his family in this loss.
Terry Hicks
School
June 27, 2021
My prayers are with you Mrs. Knecht
Gwendolyn Funderburk
Other
June 27, 2021
