Blackburn, O.C.
May 31, 1929 - June 18, 2021
Mr. O. C. "Shorty," "Blackie" Blackburn, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed from this life on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born in Wilkes County on May 31, 1929, to the late Eli and Kizy Cothren Blackburn. Shorty was the Assistant Golf Professional at Reynolds Park Golf Course from 1943 to 1951. He was a proud veteran that served his country in the US Army from 1951 to 1952 as a combat medic in Korea. On returning to the states, he was a member of the Winston-Salem Fire Department, retiring with the rank of Fire Captain after thirty years of loyal service. He continued his interest in golf with Triad Golf Shop and Maple Leaf Golf Course.
He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, God's creation, and people. His friends were young and old, and from all walks of life. He enjoyed conducting nature hikes for all age groups, working with the Boy Scouts and other young people's groups. Shorty was blessed to have a large family of caring, special friends, through Salem Baptist Church, golf, the Winston-Salem Fire Department, his love of antiques and tinkering with thing mechanical, and his friends at McDonald's, Dunkin Donuts, and K&W.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-one years, Bobbie Blackburn, and two brothers, Aldine and Shirly "Chuck" Blackburn. He leaves to cherish his memory a special "daughter" and friend, Meta Johnson; Susan Cothren; close friends of many years: Richard and Janet Wells and their children, Jeff Wells and Christy Meindl, Cliff and Beth Ashburn and their sons, David, Brian, and Zachary, and the family of Vic and Karen Hutcherson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Suzanne, Karen, and all of his caregivers and friends at Brookstone of Clemmons and a special thank you to Don Timmons and the team at Trellis Supportive Care.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 21, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Kivett Hicks, Rev. Steve Johnson, and Rev. David Ashburn. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or to Camp Merriwood, c/o Salem Baptist Church, 429 S. Broad Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway W-S, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.