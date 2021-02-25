I was sorry to hear of the passing of Mr Odell McDowell he was known to our family as Mr Lee .He was a wonderful person! Mr Lee would come and cut the trees in my mother's yard . Mr Lee would always rig up some kind tool and make it work .He will always be remembered in our family. Will miss his smile he was on my mind last week so I rode by his house I didn't know he had passed until I saw the obituary. He live a long and filled life!

Wanda McEachern February 26, 2021