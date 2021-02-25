Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Odell L. McDowell
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
McDowell

Lancaster, SC - Odell L. McDowell formerly of Morsinie St. in Winston-Salem, passed away Feb. 13, 2021 in Lancaster, SC. He is locally survived by a daughter, Jenny Mae McDowell. Funeral services were held in Lancaster, SC. (HOOPER)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
17
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
Feb
17
Service
2:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hooper Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hooper Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I was sorry to hear of the passing of Mr Odell McDowell he was known to our family as Mr Lee .He was a wonderful person! Mr Lee would come and cut the trees in my mother's yard . Mr Lee would always rig up some kind tool and make it work .He will always be remembered in our family. Will miss his smile he was on my mind last week so I rode by his house I didn't know he had passed until I saw the obituary. He live a long and filled life!
Wanda McEachern
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results