Snow, Jr., Olemon Elmer *O.E.*
February 25, 1939 - March 6, 2021
Our beloved father, O.E. Snow, passed on to his final rest in the Kingdom of God Saturday, March 6th, 2021. He is survived by his son, Keith Snow of Lexington, NC; daughter, Lisa Robertson of Winter Garden, FL; son, Brian Snow, and daughter, Kelli Snow, both of Tampa, FL; Rachael Farley of Winston-Salem NC; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Instead of flowers, our family requests that anyone wishing to honor our father's memory make a donation to Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.
Affinity Direct Cremation Service
1446 Oakfield Dr., Brandon, FL
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.