Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Olemon Elmer "O.E." Snow Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Snow, Jr., Olemon Elmer *O.E.*

February 25, 1939 - March 6, 2021

Our beloved father, O.E. Snow, passed on to his final rest in the Kingdom of God Saturday, March 6th, 2021. He is survived by his son, Keith Snow of Lexington, NC; daughter, Lisa Robertson of Winter Garden, FL; son, Brian Snow, and daughter, Kelli Snow, both of Tampa, FL; Rachael Farley of Winston-Salem NC; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Instead of flowers, our family requests that anyone wishing to honor our father's memory make a donation to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Affinity Direct Cremation Service

1446 Oakfield Dr., Brandon, FL
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I'm am incredibly sorry for your father's loss! A father is irreplaceable and a best friend. His wings earned yet hearts not ready! I am praying for your family to ease the pain, find peace, and look forward to meeting again in heaven one day. Live for what he loved to do, what he loves to eat, and where he loved to go. You will cry along the way but he will also smile. I find happiness in these small things. Lots of hugs and I'm sorry for your loss!!
Michelle Barcia
March 10, 2021
Grew up in same community and same Church with your Dad where his father was pastor. Went to school with him and all his sibblings. Many memories of being at his home for Sunday School type gatherings. Thought so much of his father and mother and loving memories of all the family. May God grant you peace as you walk through these sad times. Love and prayers, Gaye Speaks Mize
Gaye Speaks Mize
Friend
March 10, 2021
May you have precious memories and peace in the coming days-saddened for your loss.
Sue Wood Rice
March 9, 2021
All my thoughts and prayers are with you
Amanda Snow
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results