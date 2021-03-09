I'm am incredibly sorry for your father's loss! A father is irreplaceable and a best friend. His wings earned yet hearts not ready! I am praying for your family to ease the pain, find peace, and look forward to meeting again in heaven one day. Live for what he loved to do, what he loves to eat, and where he loved to go. You will cry along the way but he will also smile. I find happiness in these small things. Lots of hugs and I'm sorry for your loss!!

Michelle Barcia March 10, 2021