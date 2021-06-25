Menu
Olene Spann Martin
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Martin, Olene Spann

June 10, 1935 - June 24, 2021

Mrs. Olene Spann Martin, 86, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born June 10, 1935 in Yadkin County to the late Gwyn Millard Martin and Selma May Spann Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Foy Martin. Mrs. Martin was a 4H Leader, and she enjoyed making crafts and jewelry. In her early years, she attended the state fair several years, where she received numerous awards for her arts and crafts. Surviving is her son, Jeff (Paula) Martin; grandchildren, Nicholas (Brandy) Martin, Alicia (Jake) White; great-grandchildren, Briggs Martin, Clay White, Lily White; and her brother, Allen Martin. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM following the visitation in the Gentry Family Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow at Yadkinville Cemetery. The family would like to say a very special thank you to the staff at Willowbrook Healthcare for the loving care given to Mrs. Martin. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jun
27
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JEFF so sorry for your loss prayers for you and the family
Faye Green
Friend
June 25, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Dawn May-White
Neighbor
June 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry&ShaRee Parker
June 24, 2021
