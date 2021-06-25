Martin, Olene Spann
June 10, 1935 - June 24, 2021
Mrs. Olene Spann Martin, 86, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born June 10, 1935 in Yadkin County to the late Gwyn Millard Martin and Selma May Spann Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Foy Martin. Mrs. Martin was a 4H Leader, and she enjoyed making crafts and jewelry. In her early years, she attended the state fair several years, where she received numerous awards for her arts and crafts. Surviving is her son, Jeff (Paula) Martin; grandchildren, Nicholas (Brandy) Martin, Alicia (Jake) White; great-grandchildren, Briggs Martin, Clay White, Lily White; and her brother, Allen Martin. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM following the visitation in the Gentry Family Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow at Yadkinville Cemetery. The family would like to say a very special thank you to the staff at Willowbrook Healthcare for the loving care given to Mrs. Martin. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.