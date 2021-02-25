Thompson, Omelia



Omelia A. Thompson, 80, passed on Saturday. A private service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be today from 1 pm - 6 pm at Roberts. Roberts Funeral Service, WS is serving the family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2021.