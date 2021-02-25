Omelia A. Thompson, 80, passed on Saturday. A private service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be today from 1 pm - 6 pm at Roberts. Roberts Funeral Service, WS is serving the family.
May God bless your Family. You will surely missed.....
Brian Moses
February 26, 2021
As a child (over 40 years ago) in Canaan Baptist Church, W-S, I would always admire this beautiful & classy lady with the most fashionable hats. I cannot recall a Sunday of seeing the same hat twice. Always styled & poised (in church and out). My husband knew of you before he ever met or laid eyes on you. Who wouldn't want to learn from a Lady of Grace! You were definitely part of the village that raised and taught me well. You made a difference and everlasting strong impression on my life! I have and will continue to hold you in my heart! Rest In Heaven Beautiful Angel
Tonia Douglas-Jenkins
February 26, 2021
It hurt my heart so bad to hear the news that you gained your wings. I will miss seeing your beautiful face and smile. May u Rest In Peace auntie. U will be missed. I´ll never forget you my Queen!!!!
Karen Banks
February 26, 2021
Style, grace and beauty. I'm so sad that you are no longer here in the flesh but I know you will continue to watch and love us from heaven. Always kind and loving, you will be missed enormously. Thank you for being you... love you forever.
Aquanta
February 25, 2021
I miss you so much auntie love you you up there with my mom
Melissa D Thompson
February 25, 2021
Dear Momma
I will miss you dearly but thank God for the time we had are talks on the phone, hanging out with and fellowship in the Lord. My God I hurt so bad but take comfort in knowing you made it in no more pain now you can walk around Heaven all day keep watch over us all I Love you ....REST IN HEAVEN