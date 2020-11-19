Garner, Ona Ruth
March 25, 1926 - November 15, 2020
Ona Ruth Boyles Garner, 94, of Flynt Road, King, passed away November 15, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1926, to Rober Cornelius Boyles and Nan Venable Boyles. On July 22, 1944, she married Frank Garner, her high school sweetheart who became the love of her life for fifty-six years. They celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1994. Together they were a vibrant part of the Mount Olive and King community, always lending their energies, hands, and hearts to their church, friends, and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank, and brother Neil Boyles and is survived by daughter Suzan Garner and partner Mike McKittrick of King. In 1972, they opened their home to Elena Vasquez, then a student from Peru, and made her part of their extended family. She is also survived by sister-in-law Betty Boyles of King and nephews Stephen Boyles (Cheryl) of Florida, Phillip Boyles (Sharon) of Denver N.C., their son Wesley (Payton) and grandchildren Briggen, Quinley, and Kaplan, along with many nieces and nephews from Frank's side of the family. She always treated Elena as a daughter she was also deeply loved by Elena's family, Roy Thomasson of Elkin, Lynn Thomasson in London, and Holly Thomasson (Chris Olson) in Raleigh.
Ona Ruth also made everyone her family and especially her close neighbors, Jana and Junior Hensley and Terry Shouse, who helped look after her and Windy Acres Farm. She enjoyed being part of the Eastern Star, playing bridge, teaching bridge, enjoying the fellowship at King Senior Center, and celebrating the spirit of Christmas at her house. Her lively sense of humor added a smile to every conversation.
Mrs. Garner retired after many years in administration with the N.C. Department of Transportation Forsyth County District Office. After her first retirement, Ona Ruth worked as the church secretary at Mount Olive Baptist Church where she had taught children in Sunday School for over sixty years.
She loved people, both young and elderly and volunteered with a widows grief support group, called the WWW or Wild Widow Women, that met for lunch for more than eighteen years. After her second retirement, she served as a volunteer at King Outreach Ministry.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Priddy Manor and staff, as well as all her caregivers in recent years. Your love and many kindnesses meant a lot to Ona Ruth and to her family.
Ona Ruth will lie in state at Slate Funeral Home in King on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 11 am – 4:30 pm. A private family memorial service of thanksgiving for her life will be held at a later date with burial beside her beloved Frank in Mount Olive Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Outreach Ministries, 417 E King St, King, NC or to The Fight for Roe Roe: P.O. Box 1873 King, NC 27021.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ona Ruth Boyles Garner.
Slate Funeral Home
204 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.