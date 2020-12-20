Menu
Opal Mae Simmons Wall
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Wall, Opal Mae Simmons

June 14, 1928 - December 16, 2020

Opal Mae Simmons Wall, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Clemmons Village I in Clemmons, NC. Mrs. Wall was born in Greensboro, NC on June 14, 1928 to Charlie Franklin and Ethel Lee Roberts Simmons. Mrs. Wall attended Union Ridge United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Oren Wall; her daughter, Bonnie Wall Howard; her son, Jack Steven Wall; her brothers, Paul Simmons and Robert Simmons and sister, Otelia Robinson. Survivors include: her son, Mike Wall and wife Sandy, daughter-in-law, Jane Wall; five grandsons, Chris Wall (Karen), Brian Wall (Michelle), Trey Wall (Caroline), Nick Wall (Danielle), and Craig Ritchie (Jennifer); eleven great-grandchildren, Zachary (Jestine), Alex, Reagan, Kennedy, McKinley, Carter, Steven, Brandon, and Callie Wall and Chad and Graham Ritchie; two great-great-grandchildren, Alice and Wade Wall, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when it's safe for family and friends to gather.

Memorials may be made to Union Ridge United Methodist Church, 3620 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055.

The family would like to thank the staff at Clemmons Village I and Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
Please accept our sincere condolences upon the death of one you love.Our love and prayers will continue as your grief journey continues.
J.Dwight and Carol L.Cartner
December 21, 2020
