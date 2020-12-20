Wall, Opal Mae Simmons



June 14, 1928 - December 16, 2020



Opal Mae Simmons Wall, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Clemmons Village I in Clemmons, NC. Mrs. Wall was born in Greensboro, NC on June 14, 1928 to Charlie Franklin and Ethel Lee Roberts Simmons. Mrs. Wall attended Union Ridge United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Oren Wall; her daughter, Bonnie Wall Howard; her son, Jack Steven Wall; her brothers, Paul Simmons and Robert Simmons and sister, Otelia Robinson. Survivors include: her son, Mike Wall and wife Sandy, daughter-in-law, Jane Wall; five grandsons, Chris Wall (Karen), Brian Wall (Michelle), Trey Wall (Caroline), Nick Wall (Danielle), and Craig Ritchie (Jennifer); eleven great-grandchildren, Zachary (Jestine), Alex, Reagan, Kennedy, McKinley, Carter, Steven, Brandon, and Callie Wall and Chad and Graham Ritchie; two great-great-grandchildren, Alice and Wade Wall, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date when it's safe for family and friends to gather.



Memorials may be made to Union Ridge United Methodist Church, 3620 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055.



The family would like to thank the staff at Clemmons Village I and Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.