Winston-Salem - Mrs. Ophelia Hairston Abney, 81, passed away December 11, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services Wednesday, December 16, 2020 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2020.
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
4 Entries
Sending my blessings and condolences . I pray that god continue the strengthen y'all hearts through these difficult times.
Willie Ashford and Family
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family!!!
Valjean Byrd
December 16, 2020
I'm missing Auntie O...
Cousins, you all are in my prayers. I rejoice with you that Auntie O is in the presence of the Lord. I can see her smiling and hands raised!! I love each of you.
Benita
December 16, 2020
Remembering your family during the loss of our dear Sister Abney. Praying that God will provide strength now and in the days to come. With deepest sympathy.
Trustee Charlene Foman
Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
Charlotte, N.C.