Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ora Lee Jordan
1924 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1924
DIED
November 5, 2020
Jordan, Ora Lee

October 9, 1924 - November 5, 2020

Yadkinville

Mrs. Ora Lee Lively Jordan, 96, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Vienna Village. Mrs. Jordan was born October 9, 1924 in Boissevain, VA to Alfred Newton and Elizabeth Barnes Lively. She retired after 27 years as a bookkeeper from Hoots Hospital. She was a faithful member of Turners Creek Baptist Church since 1947. She taught Sunday school for more than 50 years and served as church treasurer for 30 years. She also helped start the VBS and worked in the summer youth camp. Mrs. Jordan was well known for her chocolate pound cakes and baked many cakes for special occasions over the years. She spent many days visiting and helping the elderly, both in the community and in nursing homes. She was a loving mother and dear friend that will be missed by so many.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jordan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pete Jordan; a sister, Ruby Norris; and a brother, Alfred Lively. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Vivian (Rudy) Brauer and Anita (Randy) Hobson; nieces, Ruby (Paul) Heft and Brenda Lively; and her best friend for many years, Pauline Baity.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Turners Creeks Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Welch officiating. Mrs. Jordan will be available for viewing Saturday, Nov. 7th from 11:00AM to 5:00PM and on Sunday from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turners Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3216 Courtney-Huntsville Rd Yadkinville, NC 27055.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Vienna Village for the amazing love and care given to Mrs. Jordan.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Jordan family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
8
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Turners Creeks Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I fondly remember Ora Lee when we worked together in medical records at Hoots Hospital. She was a wonderful person. Kind and giving and always ready to help others. She had a great sense of humor too. Those were such great times. Rest in peace, my friend.....Judy
Judy Ledbetter
Friend
November 6, 2020
I have known Mrs. Ora Lee Jordan all my life. She was a very sweet lady. She's in Heaven now with my sweet mother Geraldine Robbins and sweet grandmother Eloise Potts having a wonderful time with JESUS. She will be dearly missed.
Kathy Robbins
Friend
November 6, 2020