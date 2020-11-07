Jordan, Ora Lee
October 9, 1924 - November 5, 2020
Yadkinville
Mrs. Ora Lee Lively Jordan, 96, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Vienna Village. Mrs. Jordan was born October 9, 1924 in Boissevain, VA to Alfred Newton and Elizabeth Barnes Lively. She retired after 27 years as a bookkeeper from Hoots Hospital. She was a faithful member of Turners Creek Baptist Church since 1947. She taught Sunday school for more than 50 years and served as church treasurer for 30 years. She also helped start the VBS and worked in the summer youth camp. Mrs. Jordan was well known for her chocolate pound cakes and baked many cakes for special occasions over the years. She spent many days visiting and helping the elderly, both in the community and in nursing homes. She was a loving mother and dear friend that will be missed by so many.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jordan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pete Jordan; a sister, Ruby Norris; and a brother, Alfred Lively. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Vivian (Rudy) Brauer and Anita (Randy) Hobson; nieces, Ruby (Paul) Heft and Brenda Lively; and her best friend for many years, Pauline Baity.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Turners Creeks Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Welch officiating. Mrs. Jordan will be available for viewing Saturday, Nov. 7th from 11:00AM to 5:00PM and on Sunday from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turners Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3216 Courtney-Huntsville Rd Yadkinville, NC 27055.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Vienna Village for the amazing love and care given to Mrs. Jordan.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Jordan family.
