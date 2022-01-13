Shelton, Orell
July 28, 1938 - January 10, 2022
LAWSONVILLE – Thomas "Orell" Shelton, 83, passed away, Monday, January 10, 2022, at his residence.
Orell was born on July 28, 1938, to the late Thomas Elmer and Beulah Sisk Shelton. He retired from Fieldcrest Mills, Inc., operated the Red Top Café for 20 years, and then worked at the Stuart Walmart. He was an avid American Red Cross blood donor. He enjoyed cutting hay, hunting quail, and watching a good bird dog work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Shelton and a sister, Wylodene Wilson.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Shelton (Tina); a sister, Eloise Howell (Glenn); two grandchildren, Justin Shelton (Leslie) and Caleb Shelton (Katie); two great-grandchildren, Beau Rivers Shelton and Henry Lee Shelton.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Becky Hylton and Yancey Adkins for helping Orell by providing transportation to the grille, to doctor's appointments, and other acts of kindness.
To honor Orell's request, there will be no formal services.
Colonial Funeral Home in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.