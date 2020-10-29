Menu
Ova Byron Byron Henley
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Henley, Ova Byron

May 29, 1944 - October 25, 2020

Ova Byron Henley, of Tobaccoville, NC, died on October 25, 2020. He was born on May 29th, 1944, in Roanoke, VA to Ova D. and Louise Walton Henley. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School.

Bryron was proud to serve his county in the "Big Red One Unit" in the Vietnam War- he was a very patriotic American with American flags everywhere in his home. He coached Little League Football in Mt. Airy as long as his son played. Byron was also an avid Duke fan.

He is survived by Donna Henley; son, Kyle B. Henley; daughters-in-law Tracy; grandsons, Wesley Henley and Jack Henley; granddaughter, Taylor Henley; sister, Wanda H. Doss; sisters-in-law, Jewel, Terri, and Robin Henley; brother-in-law, Emory (Lucy) Cadd; nieces and nephews, Cherylann, Jeff, Shannon, Clay, Mike, Scott, Brent, Drew, Louie, Shelley, Chad, Landon, Kirby and Tate.

Along with his parents, Byron was preceded in death by sisters, Faye Kapp and Joann Cadd; brothers, Wayne, Rodney, Gerald, and Mark; brothers-in-law, Jim Doss and Bill Kapp; nieces, Marsha Doss, Paige Henley, and Amie Lamb; nephews, Van Brooke Doss and Adam Tilley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC, 4700 Old Walkertown Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

A memorial service in Byron's honor will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Salem Funerals and Cremations on Reynolda Road. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funerals and Cremations

2951 Reynolda Road
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
