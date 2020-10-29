Henley, Ova Byron
May 29, 1944 - October 25, 2020
Ova Byron Henley, of Tobaccoville, NC, died on October 25, 2020. He was born on May 29th, 1944, in Roanoke, VA to Ova D. and Louise Walton Henley. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School.
Bryron was proud to serve his county in the "Big Red One Unit" in the Vietnam War- he was a very patriotic American with American flags everywhere in his home. He coached Little League Football in Mt. Airy as long as his son played. Byron was also an avid Duke fan.
He is survived by Donna Henley; son, Kyle B. Henley; daughters-in-law Tracy; grandsons, Wesley Henley and Jack Henley; granddaughter, Taylor Henley; sister, Wanda H. Doss; sisters-in-law, Jewel, Terri, and Robin Henley; brother-in-law, Emory (Lucy) Cadd; nieces and nephews, Cherylann, Jeff, Shannon, Clay, Mike, Scott, Brent, Drew, Louie, Shelley, Chad, Landon, Kirby and Tate.
Along with his parents, Byron was preceded in death by sisters, Faye Kapp and Joann Cadd; brothers, Wayne, Rodney, Gerald, and Mark; brothers-in-law, Jim Doss and Bill Kapp; nieces, Marsha Doss, Paige Henley, and Amie Lamb; nephews, Van Brooke Doss and Adam Tilley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC, 4700 Old Walkertown Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
A memorial service in Byron's honor will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Salem Funerals and Cremations on Reynolda Road. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funerals and Cremations
2951 Reynolda Road
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.