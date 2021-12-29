Menu
Paige Idol Weavil
Weavil, Paige Idol

June 17, 1922 - December 27, 2021

Kernersville – Mrs. Paige Idol Weavil, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021. A native of Forsyth County, Paige was born June 17, 1922 to the late Nell Pegg and Ben J. Idol. She was a graduate of Sedge Garden High School and attended Appalachian State Teachers College and Marshall School of Cosmetology. Currently, Paige was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church and was a former member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. She was the secretary and treasurer of the family business, S & W Auto Supply, and was also the co-owner and helped manage Weavil Rental Properties.

In addition to her parents, Paige was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Foster Weavil, and her two sons, Benny Foster Weavil and Fredrick "Todd" Weavil.

She is survived by her 5 grandchildren, Tiffany Weavil Cook, Tonya Weavil Isley (husband, Michael), Bennie Lizabeth Weavil Boyles (husband, Tanner), Jordyn Weavil Piche (husband, Jesse), and Mitchell Todd Weavil; 7 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jayden, and Colton Isley, Victoria Cook, Kayley and Paisley Piche, and Kyle Weavil; and one sister, Ruth Idol Money.

A graveside service for Paige will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Rorie officiating. There will be no formal visitation with family present; however, friends are invited to sign the register and view Mrs. Weavil from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Thursday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Senior Services at 2895 Shorefair Dr NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or to The Shepherd's Center of Kernersville at 431 W Bodenhamer St B, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
I have known Paige for 30 years. I loved to hear her stories of Kernersville in the early years. Paige epitomized the grace of a Southern Lady. I pray God will give the family peace.
Darrell Davis
Friend
December 29, 2021
