Duggan, Pam Montague



May 27, 1962 - March 24, 2022



Pamela Montague Duggan, of Clemmons, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 24, 2022 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House.



She was born in Bethesda, Maryland on May 27, 1962 to James and June Montague, both of whom preceded her in death. After meeting her soon-to-be husband in high school, the couple graduated from Virginia Tech and were married in 1985. Pam worked at Coca-Cola Bottling in Atlanta, MedCost, Salem Chapel and most recently for Clemmons Family Law. She attended Center Grove Church in Clemmons.



Pam is also preceded in death by her husband, Matt Duggan. They have two beautiful children, Faith Victoria Duggan and Hannah Claire Duggan, both of the home. Pam has three brothers, Jamie Montague (Martha) of Mocksville, North Carolina, John Montague of Burke, Virginia and David Montague (Julie) of Matawan, New Jersey.



Pam's deep love for her children, compassionate heart and beautiful spirit will be lovingly remembered. Everyone who knew her was touched by her kindness, the joy she radiated and her infectious laugh.



A celebration of Pam's life will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Grove Church, 8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, North Carolina, 27012.



The family is grateful for the wonderful care Pam received from the Trellis Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Pam Duggan to the Center Grove student ministry at 8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, North Carolina, 27012 or to Trellis Supportive Care at 110 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 27013.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2022.