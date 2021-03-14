Brown, Pamela Sue Glover
October 2, 1959 - March 12, 2021
Mrs. Pamela Sue Glover Brown, 61, of Rural Hall, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on October 2, 1959, to David Gray and Ernestine Utt Glover. Pamela loved interior decorating and enjoyed decorating wreaths and Christmas trees. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, that will be greatly missed.
Pamela is preceded in death by her father and a son, Tyler David Brown. Surviving is her husband of nineteen years, Tony Brown; son, Travis Clayton Brown; step-daughter, Katie Brown; two grandchildren, Kaylynn and Garrett Brown; a step-grandchild, Talon Brown; two sisters, Robin Spainhour and Jane Clodfelter; a niece, Andrea Clodfelter; two nephews, David Clodfelter and Trent Spainhour; and two special friends, Joyce Hakins and Mary Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.