Pamela Sue Glover Brown
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Brown, Pamela Sue Glover

October 2, 1959 - March 12, 2021

Mrs. Pamela Sue Glover Brown, 61, of Rural Hall, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County on October 2, 1959, to David Gray and Ernestine Utt Glover. Pamela loved interior decorating and enjoyed decorating wreaths and Christmas trees. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, that will be greatly missed.

Pamela is preceded in death by her father and a son, Tyler David Brown. Surviving is her husband of nineteen years, Tony Brown; son, Travis Clayton Brown; step-daughter, Katie Brown; two grandchildren, Kaylynn and Garrett Brown; a step-grandchild, Talon Brown; two sisters, Robin Spainhour and Jane Clodfelter; a niece, Andrea Clodfelter; two nephews, David Clodfelter and Trent Spainhour; and two special friends, Joyce Hakins and Mary Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Pam. Growing up with her and her sisters and family in Church groups brings back good memories. We will be praying for the family in this sad time. Love in the Lord , Craig
Craig Howard
March 15, 2021
I'm so sorry to see this we all grew up together. She in heaven now.
Rick Young
March 14, 2021
