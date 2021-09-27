Menu
Pamela Pam Howland
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
Howland, Pamela

December 24, 1956 - September 22, 2021

Pamela Joan Howland, beloved wife, mother, sister, teacher, and second mom to many, died on September 22nd, 2021 at the young age of 64. Her husband and daughters were with her as she died after treatment for pancreatic cancer failed to help her. Pam is survived by her husband of 39 years, Wendell Myers, her daughters Andrea and Julia, her sisters Linda and Deborah, her many nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends. Pam is predeceased by her parents and her brother-in-law Mike.

Pam was born to Doris (née Drewitz) and Ralph "Bud" Howland in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She met her husband at Pilgrim Camp in Green Lake, Wisconsin at age 15. Pam earned her Doctor of Musical Arts from the Eastman School of Music and taught for many years in Wake Forest University's Music Department. Pam loved her students at Wake, many of whom babysat Andrea and Julia and were treated as part of the family.

Pam recorded 19 albums including the music of Chopin, Debussy, Ravel, and more. She performed across the United States as well as internationally. Pam was a Steinway Artist, a 2017-2018 Fulbright Scholar to Poland, and a Chopin specialist. Most recently, she recorded Three Scenes from Poland, her first original music. Pam's passion for music was about making and maintaining connections with people. She was welcoming to everyone she met and collected friends everywhere. Pam was not afraid to die but she was certainly sad to go.

We would like to thank the nurses and nursing assistants on the 7th floor of the Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. You treated Pam with compassion and respect.

Details of a memorial service will be forthcoming at a time when COVID cases have decreased.

You can continue to experience Pam's music at pamelahowland.com

Please consider donating to the Poland Fulbright Assistance Fund at https://en.fulbright.edu.pl/support-us/
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My husband and I were fortunate to hear Pam perform at the Steinway Gallery, Charlotte. We loved her cd and video of Chopin. I was just listening to her on the classical radio station and the announcer referred to her as the late Pamela Howland. We are so sad to learn this and send our condolences and sympathy to her family. Pam was so lovely and so talented. She made a wonderful contribution to the world of music. She will be missed.
Graham and JoAnne Stewart
Other
December 10, 2021
Our apologies for this late message of condolence. Ms. Howland performed multiple times at Walkertown Branch Library over the years, every time to a packed auditorium. We are so profoundly grateful that she took the time to bring her beautiful music to Walkertown. She will be sincerely missed by both staff and patrons alike.
Friends of the Walkertown Library
Other
November 30, 2021
Edie and Dietmar
October 9, 2021
Our condolences to Pam´s family. We´ve known her as a neighbor for only a few years, but will miss hearing her piano. She was such a nice person to talk with.
Callan and Pam Faino
September 30, 2021
My heart is broken as I offer my condolences to each of you, Wendell, Andrea, and Julia. Pam was an amazing woman -- so lovely and talented. I'm holding you all in my prayers.
Lu Anne Wood
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to see this sad news. She was a beautiful woman, both inside and out. Sincere condolences to her family.
Dinah McCotter
School
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Reggie Munden
Work
September 27, 2021
Looking at the photo, I raise my glass up in celebration of Pam. She was an amazing women and I am so grateful to have known her. My love to Wendell, Andrea, and Julia!
Bonnie Greco
September 27, 2021
I met Pam as she walked by my house most days and got to know her and enjoyed our brief visits. What a charming and lovely woman and I looked forward to seeing her on her walks with her husband.I asked a neighbor if she had seen her and she informed me that Pam had died suddenly and she also informed me about the Immensely talented Pam who I was not aware of. I have spent the morning listening to her play and will miss both the Pam I knew and the Pam that so many all over the world knew and will miss. My deepest sympathy to her family and may her music give you comfort and happy memories of a lovely lady.
Tom Jones
September 27, 2021
