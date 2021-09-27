I met Pam as she walked by my house most days and got to know her and enjoyed our brief visits. What a charming and lovely woman and I looked forward to seeing her on her walks with her husband.I asked a neighbor if she had seen her and she informed me that Pam had died suddenly and she also informed me about the Immensely talented Pam who I was not aware of. I have spent the morning listening to her play and will miss both the Pam I knew and the Pam that so many all over the world knew and will miss. My deepest sympathy to her family and may her music give you comfort and happy memories of a lovely lady.

Tom Jones September 27, 2021