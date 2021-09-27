Howland, Pamela
December 24, 1956 - September 22, 2021
Pamela Joan Howland, beloved wife, mother, sister, teacher, and second mom to many, died on September 22nd, 2021 at the young age of 64. Her husband and daughters were with her as she died after treatment for pancreatic cancer failed to help her. Pam is survived by her husband of 39 years, Wendell Myers, her daughters Andrea and Julia, her sisters Linda and Deborah, her many nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends. Pam is predeceased by her parents and her brother-in-law Mike.
Pam was born to Doris (née Drewitz) and Ralph "Bud" Howland in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She met her husband at Pilgrim Camp in Green Lake, Wisconsin at age 15. Pam earned her Doctor of Musical Arts from the Eastman School of Music and taught for many years in Wake Forest University's Music Department. Pam loved her students at Wake, many of whom babysat Andrea and Julia and were treated as part of the family.
Pam recorded 19 albums including the music of Chopin, Debussy, Ravel, and more. She performed across the United States as well as internationally. Pam was a Steinway Artist, a 2017-2018 Fulbright Scholar to Poland, and a Chopin specialist. Most recently, she recorded Three Scenes from Poland, her first original music. Pam's passion for music was about making and maintaining connections with people. She was welcoming to everyone she met and collected friends everywhere. Pam was not afraid to die but she was certainly sad to go.
We would like to thank the nurses and nursing assistants on the 7th floor of the Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. You treated Pam with compassion and respect.
Details of a memorial service will be forthcoming at a time when COVID cases have decreased.
You can continue to experience Pam's music at pamelahowland.com
Please consider donating to the Poland Fulbright Assistance Fund at https://en.fulbright.edu.pl/support-us/
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.