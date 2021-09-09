Meadows, Pamela Wynyard
October 19, 1922 - September 6, 2021
Pamela Wynyard Meadows passed away peacefully in her home on September 6, 2021, as she had hoped, with her children surrounding her. She was 98. Her long and remarkable life was distinguished by her dedication to family, her personal fortitude and her joie de vivre. She had many talents and was particularly gifted in the visual arts. She spent most of her career as a commercial artist for a small publishing company in Winston-Salem, NC. A life-long learner, she was a voracious reader, an avid gardener and an enthusiastic traveler. Born in County Kent, England in 1922, she grew up in the suburbs of London, mostly in New Malden, Surrey. She planned to attend art school in the fall of 1939. However, after King George's speech on September 3rd, she went to work for the British Government instead, as part of the war effort. She was 19 in the summer of 1942 when she met a young soldier from a place called North Carolina named Hank Meadows. He was serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Their courtship played out against a backdrop of air raids, falling bombs and daily uncertainties. She agreed to marry him and move to the United States only if and after her brothers returned from the war in Europe. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Henry A. Meadows, her son, Christopher E. Meadows, her son-in-law, Michael Fitzgibbon, her parents, Christopher and Kate Wynyard, her brothers and their wives, Victor and Valerie, Arthur and Jean, and her dear niece, Aileen W. Simpson. Left to cherish her memory are her children, John Meadows and his wife, Sharon, of Pfafftown, NC, Ann Fitzgibbon of Norfolk, VA, and Terri Meadows of Bermuda Run, NC; four grandchildren, Andrew Meadows, Candace M. Huskey, Amanda Meadows, Chelsea M. Lusk and her husband, Scott; two great-grandchildren, Hudson Huskey and Charles Lusk; three nephews, five nieces, many grandnephews and grandnieces, including her namesake, Launa Harries, of Swansea, Wales; and her cousins, Diana Winyard of New South Wales, Australia and Justine Schlicht and family of Queensland, Australia. The Meadows family will receive visitors Friday, September 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel in Bermuda Run, NC. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 8710 Meadowbrook Drive in Tobaccoville, NC. A visitation period will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church, the worship service will start at Noon, followed by a graveside ceremony in the church cemetery. Masks will be required at all visitations and services. Online condolences may be posted at www.Hayworth-Miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.