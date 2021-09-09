Your Mother was a very special someone who came into our lives in Tobaccoville after the Second World War, and she has remained special to our family as well as many others in our neighborhood. I cannot begin to tell you that all our lives were made better by just knowing Pam. She was the life of the party and was second mommy to our children and others. It is my hope that sweet memories will sustain you, and knowing how much she was loved by all who knew her. I think of her so often and miss her sweet smiling face, and it has been several years since I´ve seen her. Rest In Peace our Beautiful Pam; we already miss you!!!

Joann Hunter and family September 9, 2021