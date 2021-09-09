Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pamela Wynyard Meadows
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Meadows, Pamela Wynyard

October 19, 1922 - September 6, 2021

Pamela Wynyard Meadows passed away peacefully in her home on September 6, 2021, as she had hoped, with her children surrounding her. She was 98. Her long and remarkable life was distinguished by her dedication to family, her personal fortitude and her joie de vivre. She had many talents and was particularly gifted in the visual arts. She spent most of her career as a commercial artist for a small publishing company in Winston-Salem, NC. A life-long learner, she was a voracious reader, an avid gardener and an enthusiastic traveler. Born in County Kent, England in 1922, she grew up in the suburbs of London, mostly in New Malden, Surrey. She planned to attend art school in the fall of 1939. However, after King George's speech on September 3rd, she went to work for the British Government instead, as part of the war effort. She was 19 in the summer of 1942 when she met a young soldier from a place called North Carolina named Hank Meadows. He was serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Their courtship played out against a backdrop of air raids, falling bombs and daily uncertainties. She agreed to marry him and move to the United States only if and after her brothers returned from the war in Europe. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Henry A. Meadows, her son, Christopher E. Meadows, her son-in-law, Michael Fitzgibbon, her parents, Christopher and Kate Wynyard, her brothers and their wives, Victor and Valerie, Arthur and Jean, and her dear niece, Aileen W. Simpson. Left to cherish her memory are her children, John Meadows and his wife, Sharon, of Pfafftown, NC, Ann Fitzgibbon of Norfolk, VA, and Terri Meadows of Bermuda Run, NC; four grandchildren, Andrew Meadows, Candace M. Huskey, Amanda Meadows, Chelsea M. Lusk and her husband, Scott; two great-grandchildren, Hudson Huskey and Charles Lusk; three nephews, five nieces, many grandnephews and grandnieces, including her namesake, Launa Harries, of Swansea, Wales; and her cousins, Diana Winyard of New South Wales, Australia and Justine Schlicht and family of Queensland, Australia. The Meadows family will receive visitors Friday, September 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel in Bermuda Run, NC. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 8710 Meadowbrook Drive in Tobaccoville, NC. A visitation period will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church, the worship service will start at Noon, followed by a graveside ceremony in the church cemetery. Masks will be required at all visitations and services. Online condolences may be posted at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery - Tobaccoville
8710 Meadowbrook Dr, Tobaccoville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My thoughts are with the family at this time. I was a neighbor of Pamela´s for 10 years and loved visiting her on the patio with a glass of wine and many interesting tales of her life in England! Her beautiful and inviting smile is etched in my mind. I´ve thought of her many times in the 6 years since moving away! Terri, you certainly took excellent care of your loving mother. You three were blessed!
Linda Church
Friend
September 11, 2021
I remember well Pam´s arrival and welcome into our "family" and lives, as she brought beauty and such a delightful new way of speaking the English language! There was real excitement for this 12 or 13 year old boy as I was introduced to her. The excitement remained in any other event in which we shared time in family, or the later years when we again shared Church time as Sunday School classmates at Clemmons Methodist. We began sharing "Church" at Mt. Pleasant, and what a pleasure when she began attending Christian services in Clemmons and Diane and I were there to welcome her and Terri. She was special in special times.
W. C. McGee
September 10, 2021
Your Mother was a very special someone who came into our lives in Tobaccoville after the Second World War, and she has remained special to our family as well as many others in our neighborhood. I cannot begin to tell you that all our lives were made better by just knowing Pam. She was the life of the party and was second mommy to our children and others. It is my hope that sweet memories will sustain you, and knowing how much she was loved by all who knew her. I think of her so often and miss her sweet smiling face, and it has been several years since I´ve seen her. Rest In Peace our Beautiful Pam; we already miss you!!!
Joann Hunter and family
September 9, 2021
Erik and Sophia Harvey
September 9, 2021
John, Ann and Terri, As you know your Mom was one of my heroes. Always smiling. The memory of that first cup of hot tea with carnation milk and sugar is forever engrained in my brain.. So thankful for Pam. God bless all of you as you walk this path of grieving for your Mom. Love and prayers
Kaye Hauser
Family
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results