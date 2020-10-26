Johnson, Pansey Smith
April 15, 1925 - October 24, 2020
Pansey Smith Johnson of Winston-Salem, age 95, entered the more immediate presence of the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Trinity Elms Assisted Living. She was born to James and Minnie Smith in Julian, NC on April 15, 1925. She had seven siblings. Pansey married Robert Johnson of Winston-Salem on June 3, 1950 and Bob passed away in 1973. They had one daughter, Pamela Johnson Williard. Pansey worked for Southern Railway in Greensboro until 1965 when she and her family relocated to Winston-Salem. Pansey worked for the W-S/Forsyth County Schools and retired from the school system. Pansey was a faithful member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Church was an important part of her life. She provided food for members of the church in their time of need. She was known for her wonderful cakes that she shared with friends, family and at church gatherings. After retirement, Pansey shared her love of knitting baby blankets for Brenner Children's Hospital. She is survived by her loving daughter, Pamela Johnson Williard of W-S; her granddog, Daisey and several loving nieces and a nephew. Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family graveside service at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family especially would like to thank Trinity Elms Assisted Living for the loving care they provided to Pansey. Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1210 Bolton St. W-S, NC 27103, Trinity Elms Assisted Living, 3750 Harper Rd. Clemmons, NC 27012, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane W-S, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.