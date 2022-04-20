Nations, Pansy Vestal
December 7, 1930 - April 18, 2022
JONESVILLE - Pansy Vestal Nations, 91, of Armstrong Road, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loving family and friends on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Yadkin County to the late Harrison and Charity Pinnix Vestal. Mrs. Nations worked with her husband on their family farm, enjoyed working in her garden and her flowers, and worked with Sunbeam for several years. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church and spent most of her time providing childcare for her neighbors and friends through the years. Mrs. Nations, with her husband, James, loved the outdoors, hiking on trails, and continued to mow and bush hog around her house until she was in her mid 80's. She was a loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many in the Swan Creek community. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, James Daniel Nations; and by her eight brothers, Fred, Harvey, Worth, Alton, Coy, Elmer, Vertle, and Colonel Bob Vestal. Surviving are her son, Ronnie Nations, and friend, Helene Nester; daughter, Debbie Dezern, and husband, Joe; son Craig Nations; grandchildren, Adrian (Andrea) Dezern, Karin (Preston) Ladd, Adam (Megan) Nations, Sara (Allison) Martin, Wesley Nations, Carrie Nations; great-grandchildren, Trey Dezern, Zack Dezern, Preslee Ladd, Avery Ladd, Lily James Nations, Collins Martin, Chandler Martin; her "adopted" grandson, Justin Wagoner and wife, Amanda; and several special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Little Mountain Road in Jonesville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Mark Elmore and Rev. Steve Fowler. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Bethel Road, Ronda, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 201 Technology Blvd, Mt. Airy, NC. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and the SECU Hospice Care Center for all their devoted kindness in the care of Mrs. Nations. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 20, 2022.