Pansy Vestal Nations
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd.
Jonesville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
JONESVILLE - Pansy Vestal Nations, 91, of Armstrong Road, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loving family and friends on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Yadkin County to the late Harrison and Charity Pinnix Vestal. Mrs. Nations worked with her husband on their family farm, enjoyed working in her garden and her flowers, and worked with Sunbeam for several years. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church and spent most of her time providing childcare for her neighbors and friends through the years. Mrs. Nations, with her husband, James, loved the outdoors, hiking on trails, and continued to mow and bush hog around her house until she was in her mid 80's. She was a loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many in the Swan Creek community. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, James Daniel Nations; and by her eight brothers, Fred, Harvey, Worth, Alton, Coy, Elmer, Vertle, and Colonel Bob Vestal. Surviving are her son, Ronnie Nations, and friend, Helene Nester; daughter, Debbie Dezern, and husband, Joe; son Craig Nations; grandchildren, Adrian (Andrea) Dezern, Karin (Preston) Ladd, Adam (Megan) Nations, Sara (Allison) Martin, Wesley Nations, Carrie Nations; great-grandchildren, Trey Dezern, Zack Dezern, Preslee Ladd, Avery Ladd, Lily James Nations, Collins Martin, Chandler Martin; her "adopted" grandson, Justin Wagoner and wife, Amanda; and several special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Little Mountain Road in Jonesville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Mark Elmore and Rev. Steve Fowler. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Bethel Road, Ronda, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 201 Technology Blvd, Mt. Airy, NC. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and the SECU Hospice Care Center for all their devoted kindness in the care of Mrs. Nations. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 20, 2022.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My mother Sylvania loved Pansy so much. She enjoyed working with her at Sunbeam. Mama is 98. I will tell her about Pansy. Prayers for the family.
Dixie Collins Freeman
April 19, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
David and Linda Lafferty
April 19, 2022
Patsy was a great friend of our mother and mom mentioned her name many times and probably most of us took mom to visit Patsy through the years. I’m thankful she was our mom’s friend for many years. We are so sorry for your loss but she is rejoicing in Heaven with all those who have gone before her.
Laura Carlyle
Friend
April 19, 2022
Your sweet Mother was a good friend to my mother, Marie Perkins Hicks during the time they both worked at Sunbeam and on into retirement. That friendship meant so much to Mama. May God give you peace and strength through your time of grief. You're in our prayers.
Lydia Hicks McCollum
Friend
April 19, 2022
