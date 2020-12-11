Fulton, Pat O'Neill



May 18, 1935 - December 9, 2020



Pat O'Neill, of Winston-Salem, passed away on December 9, 2020 at her home. She was born May 28, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edward and Alice O'Neill. Pat was married to Harvey Marion Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother. Surviving are her nephew, Jack O'Neill, DC of Ventura, CA, cousins, Judith Witt of Las Vegas, NV. and Arthur Dureitz of Ft. Myers, FL. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Paul Fulton (Athelene) and caregivers, Billy and Margie Gordy. Pat was a member of Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church. She retired from Boise Cascade Corporation in Los Angles, Calif. and Boise, ID in 1979. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Wesley McCloud officiating. Masks for the service are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Perpetual Care, Hickory Ridge UMC, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. A special thank you to the staff at Hospice/Trellis and CNA services for the loving care and kindness they gave Pat during her illness.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.