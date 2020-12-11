Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pat O'Neill Fulton
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Fulton, Pat O'Neill

May 18, 1935 - December 9, 2020

Pat O'Neill, of Winston-Salem, passed away on December 9, 2020 at her home. She was born May 28, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edward and Alice O'Neill. Pat was married to Harvey Marion Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother. Surviving are her nephew, Jack O'Neill, DC of Ventura, CA, cousins, Judith Witt of Las Vegas, NV. and Arthur Dureitz of Ft. Myers, FL. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Paul Fulton (Athelene) and caregivers, Billy and Margie Gordy. Pat was a member of Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church. She retired from Boise Cascade Corporation in Los Angles, Calif. and Boise, ID in 1979. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday at Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Wesley McCloud officiating. Masks for the service are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Perpetual Care, Hickory Ridge UMC, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. A special thank you to the staff at Hospice/Trellis and CNA services for the loving care and kindness they gave Pat during her illness.

Frank Vogler and Sons

2849 Middlebrook Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Frank Vogler & Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frank Vogler & Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Pat was a kind and caring person. She loved her church and her friends there. It was such a pleasure to have known her.
Rev. Nancy Johnson
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results