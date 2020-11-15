Giles, Patricia Barr
August 28, 1926 - November 13, 2020
Patricia Barr Giles, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Salemtowne with her family by her side.
She grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia and graduated from Fairmont State College at the age of nineteen. She received her Masters in Library Science at Vanderbilt. She spent many years as head reference librarian at Wake Forest University and loved her career. After retirement, she volunteered as a docent at Reynolda House.
She is survived by her four sons, Eric B. Giles (Cathy Rens), Philip A. Giles, Richard C. Giles, and Stephen J. Giles. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Leah R. Giles (John Bell) and Hannah C. Giles, and her great-granddaughter, Juniper R. Bell.
No services are planned. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.