Whitaker, Patricia Brown
October 11, 1935 - October 17, 2020
Mrs. Patricia Brown Whitaker, 85, went to her Heavenly Home surrounded by her family Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Haywood County on October 11, 1935 to the late Ferrell Glenn Brown and Ida Mae Coward Brown. Mrs. Whitaker was a faithful member of Woodland Baptist Church for 60 plus years, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She graduated top of her class in 1956 from the NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. Following her graduation, she held nursing positions for the Forsyth County Health Department, Bayada, Baptist Hospital, and also worked private duty. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitaker is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gray Whitaker. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Gray Whitaker (Becky) and Robert Gregory Whitaker (Maura); daughter, Anne W. Carroll (Russ); seven grandchildren: Mike, Chris, Mason, Ross, Jack, Lindsey, and Lexie; two brothers, Ernest Brown (Ellen) and Mike Brown (Betty); sister, Susan Levi (Mike); and many other cherished friends and family members. Mrs. Whitaker loved the Lord, her family and church family dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and whose lives she touched. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff and nurses at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their loving and compassionate care. A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 21st at Woodland Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Gammons officiating. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the Church's website. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania, Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.