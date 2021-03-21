Carlton, Patricia Ann McGee
April 10, 1947 - March 15, 2021
Patricia Ann McGee Carlton, 73 of Kernersville, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1947 in Forsyth County to the late Harvey McGee and Mary Kerrigan.
Mrs. Carlton graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1964 and went on to earn her Associate's degree in paralegal technology. She was retired from Pepsico. Mrs. Carlton loved to travel, especially to the beach and she enjoyed cruising with her family. She loved spending time with family and friends and watching her grandson, Kahner play sports.
Mrs. Carlton is survived by her husband, Roger Carlton, whom she married on October 8, 1966. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and renewed their vows in Antigua in 2016. Other survivors include her son, Keith Carlton; her daughter, Cheryle Hartley (Kevin); grandson, Kahner Hartley; brother, Larry McGee (Vickie); aunt, Peggy Whisenant; long-time friend, Pearline White; and special cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Salem Funeral Home, Main Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
