Winston-Salem Journal
Patricia Ann Carter
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Davie Funeral Service
416 Valley Road
Mocksville, NC
Carter, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann (Kolwick) Carter, 79, of Clemmons, NC, passed away on December 18, 2020 at her home in Forsyth County.

Pat was born April 17, 1941 in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late John Kolwick and Geniveve Kolwick. In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her two sisters, Rose Kolwick and MaryJo Matthew.

In life Pat attended many colleges, including Miami DADE, University of Miami, and Marshall University. Pat graduated with a bachelor's degree and became a nurse. Pat worked and retired as a nurse from Baptist Hospital and also served in the United States Navy. In 1956 Pat married the love of her life, Billy Hugh Carter, in Portsmouth, VA. In her free time Pat loved to travel and loved her knitting group, Picky Knitters.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Billy Carter of Clemmons, NC; two sons, Eric Clayton Carter (Natalie Beauchamp) of Raleigh, NC, Vincent John Carter (Stella) of Wilmington, DE; a brother, John Kolwick (Maureen) of Dunbar, WV; and four grandchildren, Lucas, Chloe, Ethan, and Devon.

To sign the online guest book, please visit our website www.daviefuneralservice.com.

Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville is honored to serve the family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Davie Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
