Foskett, Patricia R.



February 9, 1930 - June 11, 2021



Patricia Rose Foskett, of Clemmons, NC, died on June 11, 2021 following a brief illness. She was 91 years old. Born on February 9, 1930 in Manhattan, NY to Laurette and Patrick Spage, Patricia's early life was shaped by the aftermath of the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and World War II. With her parents unprepared to raise her at home, she attended boarding school in Queens, NY, completing her elementary education at the St. Fidelis School in College Point and graduating from St. Agnes Academic High School in Flushing. After high school, she attended business school before working as a secretary, first in Manhattan, and then in Washington, DC.



When Pat was 18 years old, she met a Navy sailor, J. Kenneth Foskett, on a pedestrian bridge in Whitestone, Queens, while he was on weekend leave. They quickly fell in love, enjoying each other's company, dancing, and attending movies and stage shows at the Paramount Theater and the Roxy. They were married on July 8, 1950 and moved to Washington, DC, where Kenneth was stationed. Soon thereafter they began traveling the world with the US Navy and raising a family. Seeking to create the home life she lacked as a child, Pat taught herself to sew and to cook, relying on Meta Givens' Encyclopedia of Cooking. Over the course of five years, Patricia gave birth to four boys -- Kevin, Steven, Michael, and Matthew -- in locations ranging from Naples, Italy, to Winter Harbor, ME, and Honolulu, HI. Four years later, they adopted their daughter, Mary, in Yokohama, Japan, where the family was stationed. Pat thoroughly enjoyed the life of being a military family until Kenneth retired from the Navy and the family settled in East Northport, NY.



In those years, Pat worked in the purchasing office at Huntington Hospital, while she and Kenneth raised their five children and began planning their dream of moving to the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia and starting a small farm. They realized that dream in 1979 and became active members of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Staunton, VA. Following Kenneth's sudden death in 1988, Pat remained on the farm and continued working at the DeJarnette Center until her retirement in 1995. In 1999, Pat relocated to Clemmons, NC, to be close to her daughter in Winston-Salem. She became an active member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church and especially loved being a part of the parish's quilting group. Pat was a talented quilter, a basket weaver, an expert seamstress, a red wine enthusiast, and a proud baker, making her own bread right up until her recent illness.



Pat never stopped learning and thinking about the world. A self-described "news junkie" and always open to new ideas, she cared deeply about politics and the country she loved. Due to her increasingly progressive commitments, she changed political parties at age 77, and spoke her mind with conviction. She also knew how to laugh hard. Even during the pandemic, when she had to stay mostly at home for more than a year, she found reason to smile and laugh every day.



Pat was most proud of her growing family. Although she longed to see them during the pandemic, she was grateful that weeks before the shutdown began, her family had gathered in person to celebrate her 90th birthday. Now, she is deeply missed. Her survivors include her children, Kevin Foskett (Hilary Martin), Steven Foskett, Michael Foskett, Matthew Foskett, and Mary Foskett (Scott Hudgins); her grandchildren, Amanda Foskett, Trevor Foskett (Sarah Foskett), Kristen Foskett (Tom Foskett), Joe Foskett, John Foskett, Liz Foerst (Melissa Foerst), Kimberly Foskett, Ken Foskett, and Daniel Hudgins; and her great-grandchildren, Henry and Emmett Foskett, Josephine Foskett, and Juliana, Isabelle, Evan, and Chelsea Foerst.



