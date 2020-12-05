Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Jane Vestal
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Vestal, Patricia Jane

September 14, 1934 - December 2, 2020

Patricia Jane Vestal, age 86, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence. Jane was born in Yadkin County on September 14, 1934 to the late Sallie McBride Vestal and Lonnie Richard Vestal. Jane was a lifelong Methodist.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Allen Vestal.

She is survived by two special nephews, Richard "Bud" Vestal of Jonesville, and Marcus S. Vestal of Oklahoma.

Jane will lie-in-state, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

A Graveside Service will be held, 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville by Rev. Lonnie Vestal.

Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Vestal family.

Johnson Funeral Home

615 W. Main St., Elkin, NC 28621
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St, Elkin, NC 28621
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunrise Cemetery
, Jonesville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.