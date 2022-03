Lancaster, Patricia



Patty died in Clemmons, NC, on March 21. Surviving are her son, Jason Evans of Durham, and her husband, Marshall Lancaster of Clemmons. She taught English for 15 years at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, Patty asked that you contribute to the campaign of a Democrat --- any Democrat at any level.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.