Adams, Patricia Lineberry
January 31, 1939 - December 5, 2020
Winston Salem
Ms. Patricia Ann Lineberry Adams, 81, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Ms. Adams was born January 31, 1939 in Yadkin County to Foyster and Opal Warren Lineberry. She was a loving, kind soul who cherished her family and was loved by many.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Adams was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Speer. She is survived by two children, Terry Adams and Debbie (Steve) Newsome; a grandson, Corey Adams; three sisters, Shelby Johnson, Janet (Jimmy) Davis, and Betty (Bill) Grooms; and a brother-in-law, Leroy Speer.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Shady Grove UMC in East Bend cemetery with Rev. Dustin James officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102 or to Shady Grove UMC Cemetery Fund, 4201 Shady Grove Church Rd. East Bend, NC 27018.
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Adams family.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.