Comer Smith, Patricia Kay
March 19, 1940 - March 18, 2021
Kay Comer Smith peacefully passed away on March 18th, 2021 after a struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. The following day she had a heavenly celebration of her 81st birthday! She was born in Reidsville, NC on March 19, 1940 to Lenious Glen Comer and Iris O'dell Comer. Kay graduated from Reidsville High School in 1958 and attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She married her high school sweetheart, Terre Milton Smith. After college, they moved to San Antonio, Texas, where he was stationed in the US Army. At the end of his service, they moved back to North Carolina and lived in Winston-Salem with their two children. Kay was a dedicated mother and housewife. After their divorce in 1969, she became a working mother and worked various jobs at Baptist Hospital and several law firms. In 1978, she was employed by RJ Reynolds Flight Operations Department as a flight coordinator and worked there until her retirement in 2004. Kay resided in Winston-Salem for 56 years and loved the culture and history the city renders. She frequented Old Salem, Bethabara Park, and enjoyed events and performances at the UNC School of the Arts, The Stephens Center, and the South Eastern Center for Contemporary Arts. Her most beloved place was Reynolda Gardens. She volunteered at Reynolda House Museum of Fine Arts from 2004-2019. She frequently visited the shops, restaurants, and galleries there with friends, and it gave her great joy to take 3 generations—her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren – to play on the lawn, see the daffodils in bloom, meander in the rose garden, make wishes in the fountains, and explore the many trails.
As a member of the Winston-Salem Ski Club, she made life-long friends and created many memories while snow skiing, hiking, and white-water rafting. Because of these experiences, it gave her an immense love of travel and the outdoors. Kay was always eager and excited for the next trip and experience.
Along with her many travel experiences, Kay loved spending time in Blowing Rock and Wrightsville Beach. She loved walks on the beach, Easter sunrises, boat rides, fresh seafood, a cold glass of chardonnay, and a hot cup of black coffee. Kay was an avid reader and enjoyed learning and researching topics that interested her. Kay's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends who will miss her dearly. Kay is survived by her daughter, Parker Smith Normann and husband Kel of Sanford, NC; her son, Todd Cameron Smith and wife Natalie of Winston-Salem, NC; granddaughters Jordan Normann Paderick and husband Murphy, Taylor Christine Smith, Carson Smith Thomas and husband Joe, and Cameron Anne Smith; great-grandchildren Mary Charles Paderick, Parker Elizabeth Paderick and Normann Grayson Paderick; special niece Jessica Duncan Utnage and husband Mike and children Pennie and Isaac; sisters Myrna Comer Stanley and Joan Comer Duncan; brother Glen "Butch" Comer and wife Barbara; and nephews Boyd Stanley and wife Jennifer and Steve Stanley and wife Carol.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Parkview Retirement Center in Sanford for the compassionate, loving, and endless care Kay received in the last days of her earthly life. A small memorial service with family and friends will be held Saturday, March 27th at 2:00 pm at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC. A reception on the terrace at Graylyn Estate, 1900 Reynolda Road, to celebrate her life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reynolda Gardens in Memory of Kay C. Smith at 100 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or at reynoldagardens.org
.
Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 24, 2021.