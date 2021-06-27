Menu
Patricia Harris Spencer
FUNERAL HOME
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Spencer, Patricia Harris

October 28, 1936 - June 22, 2021

Patricia Harris Spencer went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021. She was born in Rocky Mount NC, October 28, 1936 to the late Hiram Joseph Harris and Hazel Williams Harris who preceded her in death. Also proceeding her were her sister Marian Harris Hughes, brother-in-law John Hughes Sr. and her beloved husband of 64 years James Garfield Spencer. Patricia graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School in 1954 and attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC. She married James Garfield Spencer May 25, 1955.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Grace Sunday school class. She loved her church family and appreciated their love, fellowship and prayers.

Surviving are children Lynn S. Grigg (Scot), Scott Spencer (Kris), and Keith Spencer (Janean), and precious grandchildren Johanna Linker (Tim), Isaac Miller (Katie), Hope Spencer, Sarah Spencer, Beau Spencer, Jason Grigg, Ashley Grigg Wilson, Eamy Ross, and Noah Ross, great grand-daughter Kaia Ronquillo, and great grandson Luke Linker. Also Surviving are nephews John Hughes Jr. (Louise) and David Hughes (Lisa) and their children.

Pat's memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 134 S Peace Haven Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 on Saturday July 3rd at 11:00 am in the Angell Room. The family will have visitation following the service. There will not be a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, The Salvation Army, The Children's home, or a charity of one's choice.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
134 S. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am honored and lucky to have known Pat. We met because I was her hair dresser for too short of a time. I miss her a lot. She touched my life.
Margaret Hill
Other
July 2, 2021
Joe and I are so sorry to hear that Pat has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family.
Julie Walker
June 28, 2021
