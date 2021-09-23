Stanfield, Patricia Ann Cornett
January 2, 1946 - September 20, 2021
Mrs. Patricia Ann Cornett Stanfield, 75, of Kernersville, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born January 2, 1946 in Harlan County, KY to the late Helen Louise Gilley Cornett and William Harlan Cornett. Surviving are her two children, Pamela Eads (William) and Bobby Stanfield; four grandchildren, Zach Rager, Alex Rager, Victoria Rager and Madeline Stanfield; a great-grandson, Tobias Aiden; and one sister, Mary Cornett. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.